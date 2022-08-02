Administrator reviews civic facilities around Imambargahs, routes of procession

Administrator West Syed Shabih ul-Hasan along with Municipal Commissioner West Ghulam Sarwar Rahputo on Tuesday reviewed cleaning, lighting, drainage and construction in the surroundings of Imambargahs and procession routes within the jurisdiction of West

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator West Syed Shabih ul-Hasan along with Municipal Commissioner West Ghulam Sarwar Rahputo on Tuesday reviewed cleaning, lighting, drainage and construction in the surroundings of Imambargahs and procession routes within the jurisdiction of West.

They held a detailed review of the works to be completed with reference to the repair.

Shabih ul-Hasan along with the organizers inspected the works of providing lighting around the Imambargahs in Orangi Zone and draining water in the routes of the procession and road paving.

He said that all the available resources are being used to provide facilities to the mourners during Muharram.

Appreciating the efforts made by the administration, while giving orders to the municipal officers present on the spot, he said that the complaints on behalf of the administrators should be completed as soon as possible.

While giving a briefing, he said that in consultation with the organizers of the procession committees and Imambargahs, all the necessary resources have been used to provide the best facilities to the mourners.

Local government officers were also present with him on this occasion.