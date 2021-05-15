Administrator reviews cleaning of rainwater drains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmad on Saturday visited various rainwater drains in Karachi to review cleanliness measures in view of the expected tropical cyclone "TAUKTAE".

Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Chief Engineer Electrical and Mechanical Abbas Shah and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, during a meeting held at the Chief Minister's House on Saturday regarding storm management arrangements, issued directives for immediately opening the chocking points of the drains and to improve the drainage of storm water.

Following his instructions, the Administrator immediately visited different nullahs of the ciyy and directed that the chalking points of the drains be opened within two days.

He directed that arrangements should be made for smooth drainage of rain water. He said that drainage of water get stagnant in underpasses should also be taken care of and work should be completed for drainage of water there.

Ahmed said that drainage from roads on which water accumulates should also be done on priority basis.

The Administrator Karachi said that an emergency has been imposed in the Municipal Services Department till May 20. Officers and staff should ensure their attendance 24 hours a day.

"The machinery should be kept in a state of readiness and emergency personnel should be deployed at various places to take immediate action in case of rains," he added.

Ahmed on the occasion of his visit to Zia-ud-Din Nullah directed the Senior Director Municipal Services to clear the garbage from the drain and keep the machinery in useable condition.

He said that the leave of all officers and staff arr canceled from May 15 to 20 and all officers and staff would be on duty to perform their duties and as per the instructions given by the Government of Sindh.