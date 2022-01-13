Administrator reviews cleanliness drive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari here on Thursday directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to expedite ongoing cleanliness drive in the district and submit proposals to make it more sustainable.

Presiding over a meeting to review the drive's progress, the administrator stressed that if steps were not taken to make the drive sustainable, the entire exercise will fail to create any impact. During the meeting, he was informed that all the garbage has been removed.

The meeting was informed that Municipal Corporation has cleared the entire area of garbage in his district. Following this, the administrator directed the Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh to take a tour of his district to ensure that all garbage is removed and identify suitable spots for placing dustbins.

Ansari further asked him to take steps for enhancing the performance of SMC and monitor the performance of Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs) in Sukkur.