Administrator reviews ongoing development of roads

(@FahadShabbir)

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Monday said that the condition of the road from Fresco Chowk to Old NED Campus was very bad but now it has been improved by carpeting at different places of the road from Burns Road to Regal Chowk

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Monday said that the condition of the road from Fresco Chowk to Old NED Campus was very bad but now it has been improved by carpeting at different places of the road from Burns Road to Regal Chowk.

A total of 100,000 square feet of road carpeting, including carpeting within the limits of the Sindh Secretariat, has been done which has improved the traffic flow in the area," the Administrator passed these remarks while inspecting the road maintenance and repair works under the Works Department.

The Administrator Karachi said that apart from road renovation and water line works at Sindh Secretariat, construction of wall and installation of gate has also been done.

Roads were improved by total 10000 square feet carpeting out of which 85,000 square feet was done from Fresco Chowk to Old NED Capmus while remaining 15,000 was done in premises of Sindh Secretariat, he added.

"The traffic flow at Burns Road and surrounding area is very high and due to the unevenness of the road, there was always a risk of traffic jams and accidents. Every effort has been made to make the roads in this area motorable," he added.

Ahmed also hoped that the business community would cooperate with the local bodies and help in making the road carpeting in front of their shops.

He said that road renovation in many areas of the city would help in ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

"The rehabilitation of roads will also increase business activities and solve the problems of the people.

The work of rehabilitating the basic infrastructure of the city is underway in various areas. The field team of Works Department has been directed to renovate the roads immediately with the help of machinery and manpower of the department," said the Administrator.

Ahmed said that along with improving the roads and highways, street lights issues are also being fixed.

He said that the electrical department of the works department is working in this regard and maintenance of street lights is being done by replacing the faulty equipment's.

He directed that the monitoring process should be continued so that the work done proved to be long lasting and the problems of damaged road be rectified as soon as any problem arises.

He said that provision of facilities to the citizens is the top priority and all available resources of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are being utilized for this purpose.

Ahmed said that civil society and welfare organizations have played an important role in this regard.

He said that incumbent infrastructure should be intact before initiating new works.

"Increasing traffic on the roads and emissions from industrial areas cause environmental problems which are given special importance to afforestation in major cities.

Due to air pollution and climate change, the KMC has launched a massive tree plantation campaign along roads and arteries. Karachi's parks are also being made green and beautiful," he said and hoped all these works would give fruitful results.