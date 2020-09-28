UrduPoint.com
Administrator Reviews Progress Of Cleanliness Drive

Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Monday directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to expedite the ongoing cleanliness drive in the district and submit proposals to make it more sustainable.

Presiding over a meeting here to review the progress of the cleanliness drive, the administrator stressed that if steps were not taken to make the drive sustainable, the entire exercise would fail to create any impact.

During the meeting, he was informed that almost garbage had been removed.

The meeting was informed that DC Sukkur, Rana Adeel had almost cleared the entire area of garbage in his district. Following this, the administrator directed the Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukur to take a tour of his district to ensure removal of garbage and identify suitable spots for placing dustbins.

He further asked for enhancing the performance of the Sukkur municipal corporation (SMC) and monitor the performance of Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs) in the district.

