Administrator reviews situation of drains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed visited various areas of Safoora in view of the expected rains and reviewed the condition of drains and also inspected the pre-installed dewatering pumps.

He inspected Chishti Nagar Nullah, Habib University Nullah, Johar Complex Nullah, Songal Goth Nullah, Sikandar Goth Nullah and the installation of de-watering pumps at Federal urdu University and various places.

He further said that maximum measures should be taken to clean the drains by utilizing the available time before the expected rainy season while where there is a need for the winching of sewerage lines, the water and sewerage board should be contacted to ensure the performing the said works.

He expressed satisfaction over the installation of dewatering pumps at Urdu University and other places and said that the installation of dewatering pumps at important places would help in quick drainage in case of heavy rains.