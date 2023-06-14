UrduPoint.com

Administrator Reviews Situation Of Drains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Administrator reviews situation of drains

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed visited various areas of Safoora in view of the expected rains and reviewed the condition of drains and also inspected the pre-installed dewatering pumps

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed visited various areas of Safoora in view of the expected rains and reviewed the condition of drains and also inspected the pre-installed dewatering pumps.

He inspected Chishti Nagar Nullah, Habib University Nullah, Johar Complex Nullah, Songal Goth Nullah, Sikandar Goth Nullah and the installation of de-watering pumps at Federal urdu University and various places.

He further said that maximum measures should be taken to clean the drains by utilizing the available time before the expected rainy season while where there is a need for the winching of sewerage lines, the water and sewerage board should be contacted to ensure the performing the said works.

He expressed satisfaction over the installation of dewatering pumps at Urdu University and other places and said that the installation of dewatering pumps at important places would help in quick drainage in case of heavy rains.

Related Topics

Water Shakeel Federal Urdu University Rains

Recent Stories

Meeting discusses ongoing projects of Soil and Wat ..

Meeting discusses ongoing projects of Soil and Water Conservation in merged, sou ..

3 minutes ago
 Cases in military courts to be proceeded as per in ..

Cases in military courts to be proceeded as per int'l conventions: Federal Minis ..

4 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaud ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses gra ..

4 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE de ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to St. Petersburg Int ..

24 minutes ago
 US OKs Some COVID-Related Transactions With Iran, ..

US OKs Some COVID-Related Transactions With Iran, Venezuela Until June 2024 - Tr ..

3 minutes ago
 18 mega uplift projects completed in Gwadar in rec ..

18 mega uplift projects completed in Gwadar in record three months: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.