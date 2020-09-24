UrduPoint.com
Administrator Satisfies With Cleanliness

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:15 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Administrator Sukkur, Nisar Ahmed Memon paid a visit to Bander road, Barrage road, Station road, Workshop road, Shikarpur road and other areas on Thursday to review the cleanliness in the city.

He was accompanied by officers of the Municipal Services and other concerned officials.

When the he went to the vegetable and fruit market to meet the local shopkeepers there, he was welcomed by the shopkeepers and the representatives of market's management, who gave him a detailed briefing about the market and its problems. Mayor urged the shopkeepers and people of the area to play their role in keeping this area clean and beautiful.

Mayor and deputy mayor also visited different roads to inspect the cleanliness condition there. The administrator was satisfied with the cleanliness being carried out the Sukkur city.

More Stories From Pakistan

