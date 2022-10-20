UrduPoint.com

Administrator Says Development Works Carry On In District East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Administrator East Rahmatullah Sheikh on Thursday said that the development works are also being carried on in the streets of different areas in district East with the help of available resources

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :

He expressed these views while inspecting the installation of blocks and maintenance of street lights in the streets of Manzoor Colony Awami Chowk along with B&R Department officers Shahbaz Hussain and Muhammad Arshad.

On the occasion, he instructed to officers that no matter what kind of development work is, quality should be the top priority.

The residents of the area thanked them for carrying out development works, on which Administrator Rahmatullah Sheikh said that the development works being done in the District East without any discrimination. There is full cooperation of the officers, due to which they have been able to carry out many development works within available resources.

He urged the residents of the area to play their role for its safety and long-term benefit after carrying out the development works.

