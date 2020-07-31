UrduPoint.com
Administrator Seals Two Cattle Markets, Books Six

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:13 PM

Administrator Town-2, Qadeer Naseer on Friday sealed two cattle markets and handed over six persons to police station for registration of FIRs

The Administrator along with Enforcement Officer inspected several areas of Peshawar and sealed two cattle markets and booked six persons for violating SOPs.

He also visited Kala Mandi and inspected arrangements in cattle market.

He directed the market administration to strictly follow SOPs.

He distributed 300 protection kits against coronavirus among citizens and cattle sellers.

