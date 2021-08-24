Administrator seeks cooperation of Karachiites for betterment of city

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in its efforts for betterment of the city.

The Administrator passed these remarks while addressing the 60th Annual function of English Speaking Union of Pakistan here as a chief guest.

ESUP's Kaleem Imam, Afshan Lalani and others welcomed Barrister Murtaza Wahab on his arrival. Diplomats of different countries and members of civil society were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that he grew up in Karachi, adding that he would work for betterment of the city without indulging in any controversy. "This is my city and I love this city and country," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there are many issues faced by the people of Karachi but he would rather focus in finding solutions for the problems.

He said that Karachi faces issues of water, sewerage, transport and others, vowing to resolve these issues on priority basis.

"Being one of the biggest cities of the world Karachi faces severe issues. I will try my best to resolve these issues at the earliest," he added.

On the occasion, the Administrator was given a shield by English Speaking Union of Pakistan.