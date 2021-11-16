Administrator seeks tests report about suitability of Lyari Expressway for HTV

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday sought test report from the National Highway Authority for suitability of Lyari Expressway for heavy traffic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday sought test report from the National Highway Authority for suitability of Lyari Expressway for heavy traffic.

"The test report should also be verified by the National Transport and Research Centre (NTRC) so that Lyari Expressway could be made safe for heavy traffic in all respects before passing through heavy traffic".

The Administrator said this while addressing a high level meeting on heavy traffic on Lyari Expressway at his office here, said a statement issued here.

General Manager National Highway Authority Manzoor Ali, Project Director Saeed Ahmed, Director Maintenance Abdul Quddoos, Motorway Police Sector Commander Syed Farhan, Additional IG South Javed Ali Mehar, Chief Engineer KDA Khalid Masroor, Director EA Tanveer Ahmed and other engineers were also present on the occasion.

In addition to the technical tests of the Lyari Expressway, they are also examined strength of the bridges over the Lyari River to make it safer and more suitable for all traffic.

The meeting also reviewed the design and various aspects of the Lyari Expressway and its maintenance where necessary so that there no risk of accidents left, especially on slopes and bends.

The Administrator Karachi also directed testing of MT Khan Road on the occasion where heavy traffic flows.

It may be recalled that Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with National Highway Authority and Motorway Police officials had visited Lyari Expressway a day earlier and inspected various parts of the tour in the light of which the meeting reviewed various issues related to traffic flow.