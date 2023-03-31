UrduPoint.com

Administrator Shakeel For Imposing Green Emergency

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that greenery is need of the hour, therefore, steps should be taken by imposing green emergency for the promotion of the greenery.

He expressed these views during the plantation drive by planting saplings in three different mosques of UC-29 here on Friday.

On this occasion, he said that saplings have been planted in three mosques situated in Scheme-33 with a purpose to promote greenery.

He said that it was very important for the public to take interest in plantation to help administration develop healthy environment.

He requested the residents of District East to take the responsibility of identifying the places to develop greenery and we will provide the saplings.

The DMC East does not have enough resources to reach every tree in the District East but It has the potential to make it green with the cooperation of people, he said.

