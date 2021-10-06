Administrator SMC reviews arrangements of encroachments operation

Adminstrator, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Ali Raza Ansari presided over a meeting at the his office here on Wednesday to review progress on the operation launched against the encroachments and the land mafia

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Adminstrator, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Ali Raza Ansari presided over a meeting at the his office here on Wednesday to review progress on the operation launched against the encroachments and the land mafia.

He said such performance should continue in the future to eliminate the land mafia.

He said the operation against encroachments should continued without any discrimination.

He was personally monitoring the operation against the encroachment mafia, he added.

The powerful encroachment mafia would not be spared. He also sought proposals for the utilization of the retrieved land.