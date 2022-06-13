UrduPoint.com

Administrator South Distributes Health Cards Among 3500 Employees

Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rubab Syed, on the directives of Sindh Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Ali Shah, issued Health Insurance Cards to 3,500 employees of the municipality to fulfill their long-standing demand

The cards were distributed in a grand ceremony held at the central office of DMC South, said a statement issued on Monday.

The cards were distributed in a grand ceremony held at the central office of DMC South, said a statement issued on Monday.

Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Shaikh, SE Iqbal Dahiri, United Insurance Representative Arshad Abdullah and a large number of officials and workers of the municipality were present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that the health cards are divided into three categories, under which the grade one to ten employees will be entitled to treatment up to Rs 200,000, while those from grade 11 to 15 will be entitled to treatment up to Rs 250,000. Those in grade-16 and above will be entitled to treatment up to Rs 350,000.

The employees, their family members that is their parents and children will be entitled to get treatment from any hospital across the country under this card.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Afshan Rubab Syed said that employees were the backbone of any institution and there was no denying of the importance of their role in the progress of any department.

They were our assets and to provide them medical facility was our top priority, and we had fulfilled the long-standing demand of the employees, she added.

"We will continue our efforts to provide further relief to the employees within the available resources of the municipality", she promised.

She was also thankful to the efforts of labour unions leaders Syed Zulfiqar Shah, Qasim Shah and Ilyas Jadoon for their efforts in that regard.

The labour leaders and representatives of various unions, and the employees expressed their gratitude to Dr Afshan Rubab and Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Shaikh for fulfilling their due demand regarding health facilities.

