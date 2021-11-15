UrduPoint.com

Administrator South Reviews Plantation Of 7000 Marigold Seasonal Flowers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:25 PM

Administrator South reviews plantation of 7000 marigold seasonal flowers

Administrator DMC South Dr. Afshan Rabab Syed along with concerned officials reviewed the plantation of around 7000 marigold seasonal flowers planted at Teen Talwar Greenbelt and Triangle at Shahra-e-Iran here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator DMC South Dr. Afshan Rabab Syed along with concerned officials reviewed the plantation of around 7000 marigold seasonal flowers planted at Teen Talwar Greenbelt and Triangle at Shahra-e-Iran here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said flowers and plants refresh the atmosphere by reducing environmental pollution which produces positive effects on human life as well as enhance the beauty.

She said various steps were being taken by the DMC South with its limited resources to provide a pleasant and healthy environment to the people.

Various streets, parks, intersections and green belts were being renovated and flowers and greenery were also being planted in Lyari and Saddar Zones under beautification plan.

They also appealed to the people to play their due role in protecting flowers and plants to achieve long-lasting benefits of the ongoing tree planting campaign in District South.

