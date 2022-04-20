Administrator stresses expedite ongoing development schemes in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Wednesday has directed the Municipal Commissioner Sukkur and all Taluka Municipal Officers (TMOs), to expedite all the ongoing development schemes in the district and handle the relevant financial matters with full transparency.

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting in his office to review ongoing development schemes in the district. The meeting was attended by officials of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation. He said transparency and impartiality should be given priority in all the ongoing development schemes and no unnecessary delay or obstruction should be allowed in any case.