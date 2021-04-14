UrduPoint.com
Administrator Sukkur For Interfaith Harmony

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Administrator Sukkur for interfaith harmony

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari has said complete religious freedom and rights are available to Christians and other minorities in the country.

Talking to a delegation at his office here on Wednesday, he urged all religious communities to stay united and promote interfaith harmony, creating unity, peace, equity and justice in this society.

Nasir Shah said that young generation was our future and funds will provide best facilities of health, education and modern technology to the youth so that they could compete with the youth of any country in the world.

More Stories From Pakistan

