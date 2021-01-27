Administrator Sukkur for renovation work of roads and street lights on priority

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon Wednesday said the renovation work of roads and street lights were under way.

He said this while reviewing the progress of work being carried out by the Works and Services Department.

Memon said the people were facing hardships as the service road was in deplorable condition. He said the renovation work should be completed on priority. He also directed the officials concerned to use standard material for long lasting results.