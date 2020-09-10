Administrator Sukkur meets SMC department heads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon after taking charge as administrator visited various municipal departments and met officers and other employees.

The Administrator directed that special care should be taken for cleanliness in the office. Memon met all department heads of Sukkur Municipal Corporation telling them that there should be no negligence in the discharge of duties and the work should be completed on time.