Administrator Sukkur reviews cleanliness arrangements

A meeting of Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Muhammad Ali Shaikh was held with Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari in the chair to review the arrangements for the holy month of Ramzan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting of Commissioner Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Muhammad Ali Shaikh was held with Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari in the chair to review the arrangements for the holy month of Ramzan.

The meeting was informed that cleanliness, supply of water, and lighting arrangements around mosques and graveyards would start before the holy month of Ramzan.

The Administrator said that work of removing encroachment and garbage on the passage of graveyards was being carried out in addition to sprinkling the route with lime. He said that special steps were being taken for car parking to facilitate those who would visit graveyards for Fateha Khawani.

Earlier, he also visited different areas of Sukkur and inspected cleanliness work, particularly in the surroundings of mosques.