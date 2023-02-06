Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanliness

Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Monday directed the Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), to take steps for improving cleanliness in the city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Monday directed the Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), to take steps for improving cleanliness in the city.

He also visited different areas and called for ensuring a neat and clean environment with the assistance of the area's people.

He said the work of the Municipal is good in the city and the drive wouldn't succeed without people's active participation.

He further said special monitoring committees under the aegis of Municipal Commissioner Sukkkur had also been formed to monitor the progress of municipal officers and employees regarding cleanliness and in case of dissatisfaction, the Municipal Commissioner would take action against concerned and if needed, to remove them as well.