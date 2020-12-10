Administrator Sukkur stresses officers to achieve the revenue target

Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Thursday has directed the Taluka Muncipal administrators to achieve the revenue target at any cost to bring stability in the departmen

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Thursday has directed the Taluka Muncipal administrators to achieve the revenue target at any cost to bring stability in the department.

Memon said that revenue was essential to run any department and municipal administration was providing facilities to the people such as fire brigade, parks and other recreational facilities.

He said that there was need of coordination amongst all the departments to run the affairs in more effective manner. The revenue related departments are more important that is why a mechanism should be devised to facilitate the people at large, he added.