Administrator Sukkur stresses officials to improve performance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Thursday has directed the Municipal Officers of the Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs) Sukkur to improve the situation regarding utility charges recovery with the coordination of all union councils.

Addressing a meeting on utility charges recovery at his office here , the Administrator Sukkur said that the union councils (UCs) with better recovery position will be awarded financial benefits.

He said we would have to employ all available resources to ensure provision of municipal services to the people of the district and improve our efficiency in this regard. He called for concentrated efforts by all UCs to enhance the municipal utility recovery.

He also called upon the officials of the TMAs concerned to improve their performance regarding provision of municipal facilities so as to persuade the consumers to pay their bills of utility services charges.