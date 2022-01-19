UrduPoint.com

Administrator Takes Notice Of Digging On Road

Published January 19, 2022

Administrator takes notice of digging on road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Abdul Rauf Mehr on Wednesday visited the city and took notice of illegal digging on Hajipura Road without permission.

Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Wattoo was also present.

Administrator Rauf Mehr formed survey teams for a detailed report of open manhole in all union councils of the city and issued orders to cover open manholes at the earliest.

He also directed immediate removal of encroachments from roads and orderedthe sanitation department to continue desilting of the disposal stations and sewerage lines.

