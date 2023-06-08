Administrator takes strict notice about overcharging of parking fees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC South Hammad ND Khan has taken strict notice of the news reports of excessive collection of parking fees charged from the public at certain places within the limits of South Municipality.

He gave clear instructions to the relevant section to stop overcharging of parking within the limits of the district, said a news release here on Thursday.

The Administrator said that a few vested interests are using their employees for financial benefits in the name of charged packing and receiving money from the public in excess of the prescribed fee through fake receipts, which is completely illegal and a punishable crime.

Legally, the parking fee for a motorcycle is Rs 10, while the parking fee for a car, high roof, and rickshaw is fixed at 20 rupees.

In addition, the fee is 30 rupees for Datsun, 50 rupees for Mazda coach and for buses and trucks the fee is 100 rupees.

In this regard, notice boards have been displayed on the parking sites to inform the public about the fixed legal fees of charged for parking by the municipality South Administration.

If any officer or staff member of the department is found to be involved in the excess collection of parking fees, then strict departmental action will be taken against him and if the public is forced into the collection of excess fee at any place, they should contact the South Municipality and complain immediately and report to the center on phone number 99211429-99211390.