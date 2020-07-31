Administrator Town-4 distribute safety kits among people in Cattle Markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Administrator Town-4 Peshawar Ehsanullah Khan accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Mina Zahir visited the cattle market and distributed safety kits among the people there.

According to details, Administrator Town-4 Ehsanullah Khan visited Badhabir and Urmar Cattle Markets and monitored the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mina Zahir was also with him on the occasion.

In order to ensure the constant availability of water, intermittent disinfection, and anti-gangrene sprays on animals. Ehsanullah Khan, in collaboration with GTZ, distributed hundreds of safety kits to citizens and animal traders in the Badhabir and Urmar Cattle markets. They also advised the people to wear masks and keep social distancing.