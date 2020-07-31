UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administrator Town-4 Distribute Safety Kits Among People In Cattle Markets

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Administrator Town-4 distribute safety kits among people in Cattle Markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Administrator Town-4 Peshawar Ehsanullah Khan accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Mina Zahir visited the cattle market and distributed safety kits among the people there.

According to details, Administrator Town-4 Ehsanullah Khan visited Badhabir and Urmar Cattle Markets and monitored the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mina Zahir was also with him on the occasion.

In order to ensure the constant availability of water, intermittent disinfection, and anti-gangrene sprays on animals. Ehsanullah Khan, in collaboration with GTZ, distributed hundreds of safety kits to citizens and animal traders in the Badhabir and Urmar Cattle markets. They also advised the people to wear masks and keep social distancing.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Market Government

Recent Stories

Human Fraternity Document a source of inspiration: ..

1 hour ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB's Chief Financial Offi ..

1 hour ago

Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on Aug 5 to express ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General Sends Eid al-Adha Message to ..

1 hour ago

Rescue DG’s appointment challenged before LHC

2 hours ago

Nearly 60% of Russians Say They Trust President Pu ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.