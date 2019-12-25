UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administrator Town II Inspects Slaughter House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 03:39 PM

Administrator Town II inspects slaughter house

Administrator Town II Peshawar Waheed-ur-Rehman Wednesday visited slaughter house and got apprised about the problems of workers and veterinary doctors of livestock department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Administrator Town II Peshawar Waheed-ur-Rehman Wednesday visited slaughter house and got apprised about the problems of workers and veterinary doctors of livestock department.

He also visited various sections of the slaughter house and met with the representatives of Al Quraish beef association.

He also inspected attendance register of workers, sanitation system and hygiene of the abattoir. Expressing satisfaction over the existing conditions, he assured resolution of problems confronted by workers and directed concerned officers to take measure for installation of tube well in slaughter house.

He also cut a cake in connection with the birth anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah Harassed By Hundreds Of Men In Dubai

6 minutes ago

Mahira Khan and Faiza Saleem will give you a laugh ..

6 minutes ago

Resham Khan Announced Her Marriage Plans

6 minutes ago

SALU VC urges the youth to follow footprints of Qu ..

6 minutes ago

Christian community celebrate Christmas in Khairpu ..

8 minutes ago

Stokes rejoins England team as ill father does bet ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.