Administrator Town II inspects slaughter house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Administrator Town II Peshawar Waheed-ur-Rehman Wednesday visited slaughter house and got apprised about the problems of workers and veterinary doctors of livestock department.

He also visited various sections of the slaughter house and met with the representatives of Al Quraish beef association.

He also inspected attendance register of workers, sanitation system and hygiene of the abattoir. Expressing satisfaction over the existing conditions, he assured resolution of problems confronted by workers and directed concerned officers to take measure for installation of tube well in slaughter house.

He also cut a cake in connection with the birth anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.