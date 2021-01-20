UrduPoint.com
Administrator Urges Officials To Improve Their Performance

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Administrator Sukkur, Nisar Ahmed Memon, has called upon the municipal officers to work with a team spirit and show maximum improvement in performance for the provision of municipal services.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday.

The administrator also directed the official to gear up cleanliness work and to keep the garbage vehicles fully operational.

He said that the availability of clean and healthy environment bears immense significance for protection from several fatal diseases.

