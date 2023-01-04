Administrator visits DHQ Hospital Khairpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Administrator, Khairpur Municipal Corporation, Syed Jawad Shah on Wednesday visited the DHQ Hospital Khairpur and directed the authorities concerned to ensure proper cleanliness at the premises on a regular basis to provide better services to ailing humanity.

During his visit, he inspected different wards and sections of the hospital and reviewed the situation of cleanliness and medical facilities being provided to the patients. He also met the patients in the wards, inquired after their health and got information about the cleanliness situation at the general wards and the surroundings of the hospital.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Iqbal Samo and other relevant authorities were also present on the occasion.

The administrator expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness situation in hospital and surroundings.

MS of the Hospital, directed the concerned staff to improve the heating system to protect the admitted patients from cold.