Administrator Visits Home Of Jazlan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday visited the home of young Jazlan, who was murdered a few days ago, and offered condolences to his family

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday visited the home of young Jazlan, who was murdered a few days ago, and offered condolences to his family.

The Administrator Karachi said that he can understand the feelings of the family.

He said that the PPP stands besides the bereaved family and share their grief equally.

He said the main accused of the incident has been arrested.

He said that more people involved in this murder will also be arrested and brought to justice as soon as possible.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab assured full cooperation from the Sindh government.

"Criminals, no matter how powerful, will not be able to escape the law," he said.

