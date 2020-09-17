UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administrator Visits Various Areas To Inspect Quality Work

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Administrator visits various areas to inspect quality work

Sukkur Administrator, Nisar Ahmed Memon on Thursday visited different areas of the city including Military Road, old Sukkur, New Goth, Gharibabad, Waritar Road, Dadu Chowk, Dhak Road and others along with officials of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation, inspected the quality and pace of work on different developments schemes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Sukkur Administrator, Nisar Ahmed Memon on Thursday visited different areas of the city including Military Road, old Sukkur, New Goth, Gharibabad, Waritar Road, Dadu Chowk, Dhak Road and others along with officials of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation, inspected the quality and pace of work on different developments schemes.

On seeing the administrator Sukkur, a large number of people gathered and made complaints. He assured them that development work would also be done without any discrimination while all basic facilities would be provided to the citizens.

The Mayor, on the occasion, directed the concerned officials to complete the work in stipulated time period and use standard material.

Related Topics

Road Sukkur Dadu All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Kazakh agricultural exports to China soar 15 pct i ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 153 more COVID-19 cases, 22,657 in ..

2 minutes ago

PBM confers scholarships to 17,959 deserving stude ..

2 minutes ago

UK Minister Denies Claims Government Plans Another ..

4 minutes ago

France Reiterates Commitment to Press Freedom In R ..

4 minutes ago

Egypt COVID-19 cases hit 101,500 with 160 new infe ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.