Administrator visits villages in Shah Faisal zone

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC Korangi Javed-ur-Rehman Kalhoro along with officials concerned on Sunday inspected the situation of civic facilities in different villages of Shah Faisal Zone here.

Kalhoro visited Noorudin goth, Jumma goth, Siddique goth and other villages situated within the limits of Shah Faisal Zone district Korangi, said a statement.

He directed the officials concerned to resolve the cleaning, lighting and water supply and sewerage services related problems of the people on priority basis.