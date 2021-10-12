UrduPoint.com

Administrator Visits Yadgar-e-Shuhda Of Karsaz Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:57 PM

Administrator visits Yadgar-e-Shuhda of Karsaz tragedy

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday visited Yadgar-e-Shuhda (martyrs monument) at Karsaz which was built in memory of the victims of twin blasts tragedy of October 18,2007

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday visited Yadgar-e-Shuhda (martyrs monument) at Karsaz which was built in memory of the victims of twin blasts tragedy of October 18,2007.

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Ibqbal Sand and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has decided to establish a beautiful park at Yadgar-e-Shuhda.

He said that tree planting would also be done at Yadgar-e-Shuhda by KMC. "159 saplings would be named after as many martyrs of the tragic incident," he added.

Murtaza Wahab said that every worker of Pakistan Peoples Party will look after sapling planted in the name of martyrs.

Paying rich tribute to martyrs of Karsaz tragedy, the administrator said that Jiyalas sacrificed their lives for the sake of democracy.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party October

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

13 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new ..

Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new creative experiences in public ..

13 minutes ago
 Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global ..

Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global food systems transformation, s ..

13 minutes ago
 India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capa ..

India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity

13 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Democra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Democratic Republic of Congo at Expo ..

28 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget fo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE General Budget for 2022-2026 with AED290 billio ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.