Administrator visits Yadgar-e-Shuhda of Karsaz tragedy

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday visited Yadgar-e-Shuhda (martyrs monument) at Karsaz which was built in memory of the victims of twin blasts tragedy of October 18,2007.

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Ibqbal Sand and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has decided to establish a beautiful park at Yadgar-e-Shuhda.

He said that tree planting would also be done at Yadgar-e-Shuhda by KMC. "159 saplings would be named after as many martyrs of the tragic incident," he added.

Murtaza Wahab said that every worker of Pakistan Peoples Party will look after sapling planted in the name of martyrs.

Paying rich tribute to martyrs of Karsaz tragedy, the administrator said that Jiyalas sacrificed their lives for the sake of democracy.