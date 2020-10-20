Administrator vows cooperation to make Red Line Bus Rapid Transit System as pro-public project

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would fully cooperate to ensure that the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) operates as a public-friendly service.

He was talking to chief executive officer of contracting firm of Red Line BRTS here at KMC building here, said a statement.

The representatives of the contracting firm of Red Line BRTS informed the Administrator that the line is 29.1 kilometers long includes 24.4 km from Malir Halt to Old Numaish while 2.4 Km, from Municipal Park to Tower. The buses would be run on Bio gas and it will have 22 stations.

They said that the work on the project would begin from next year, which is expected to be finalized within two years.

It would be the first bus service on Bio Gas and a Bio Gas plant is being established at Landhi for the purpose, they added.

The Administrator suggested that 22 stations of the Red Line BRTS may be named after prominent political figures on sponsorship basis.

He said that Bus Rapid Transits are important part of mass transit and could help in overcoming transport woes. He said that Green Line, Orange Line and Red Line are good for Karachi's transport system so as to cater the transportation needs of the city's people.

Shallwani was of the view that the KMC was trying to plant as much trees as possible. It should be ensured that parks, trees and footpaths are preserved during execution of any development project in the metropolis, he added.