UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administrator Vows Cooperation To Make Red Line Bus Rapid Transit System As Pro-public Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:35 PM

Administrator vows cooperation to make Red Line Bus Rapid Transit System as pro-public project

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would fully cooperate to ensure that the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) operates as a public-friendly service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would fully cooperate to ensure that the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) operates as a public-friendly service.

He was talking to chief executive officer of contracting firm of Red Line BRTS here at KMC building here, said a statement.

The representatives of the contracting firm of Red Line BRTS informed the Administrator that the line is 29.1 kilometers long includes 24.4 km from Malir Halt to Old Numaish while 2.4 Km, from Municipal Park to Tower. The buses would be run on Bio gas and it will have 22 stations.

They said that the work on the project would begin from next year, which is expected to be finalized within two years.

It would be the first bus service on Bio Gas and a Bio Gas plant is being established at Landhi for the purpose, they added.

The Administrator suggested that 22 stations of the Red Line BRTS may be named after prominent political figures on sponsorship basis.

He said that Bus Rapid Transits are important part of mass transit and could help in overcoming transport woes. He said that Green Line, Orange Line and Red Line are good for Karachi's transport system so as to cater the transportation needs of the city's people.

Shallwani was of the view that the KMC was trying to plant as much trees as possible. It should be ensured that parks, trees and footpaths are preserved during execution of any development project in the metropolis, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Orange Landhi Malir May Gas From

Recent Stories

Senate body examines non-payment of dues issue aga ..

47 seconds ago

12 outlaws held with narcotics, arms, stolen bikes ..

49 seconds ago

Two die in road accident

50 seconds ago

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

51 minutes ago

AED30,000 fine for private tutoring in homes for f ..

51 minutes ago

FEMA Confirms US Disposed of Russian Ventilators

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.