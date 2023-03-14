Administrator warns strict action against encroachers

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Farooq Khan has warned of strict action against the people and businesses indulging in encroachment.

During visits to different parts of the city to monitor the anti-encroachment operations, he particularly warned the land mafia in this regard.

He told that the HMC was removing soft encroachment from the roads, streets, footpaths and markets.

He added that the HMC in cooperation with the traffic police would ensure that the flow of traffic was not obstructed due to the encroachment.

The Administrator informed that the shopkeepers, owners of the eateries and other traders who place their products on table and chairs on the roads and footpaths had also been warned.

Khan said he had also directed the officials to take action against the illegal slaughterhouses and the sellers of meat who establish makeshift meat-selling outlets on government land, footpaths or roads.

According to him, during the day-long action meat and slaughtered animals were also confiscated from the encroachers by a team of HMC.