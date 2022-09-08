Administrator West visits make-shift houses of flood victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator district West Syed Shabih ul-Hasan on Thursday visited the make-shift houses set up for flood victims in different Union Committees of district West here.

He met the flood victims and gave orders to officials concerned to resolve their problems immediately, said a statement.

While talking to the flood victims, Shabih said that cleaning, light arrangements along with supply of clean drinking water are being ensured to facilitate the flood affectees.

He directed the local government officials to perform cleaning in the areas around these houses, make it possible to supply electricity and drinking water, besides spray of disinfectants.