Administrator XI KMC Defeated Central XI By Eight Wickets In An Exhibition Cricket Match

Wed 08th September 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator XI KMC defeated Central XI by eight wickets in an exhibition cricket match held at TMC Cricket Ground under the auspices of Department of Culture and Sports of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in connection with Pakistan Defense Day.

The match was held on directives of Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab? said a spokesperson of the KMC on Tuesday.

According to the details, the match was played under lights at TMC ground, Administrator KMC XI was led by Senior Director KMC Saif Abbas and DC Central XI was led by Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem.

In the match, DC Central XI won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 142 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Major Kausar Kazmi scored 43 runs with the help of four fours and Owais Saleem scored 26 runs.

Asim Imam took 2 wickets for 24 and Kamran took 2 for 12.

In response, Administrator KMC XI scored 145 runs in 15.

1 overs at the loss of just two wickets.

Asim Imam and Hussain Abbas played an important role in the victory of Administrator KMC XI.

Asim Imam scored 66 runs with the help of two sixes and five fours while Hussain Abbas scored 38 runs with the help of five fours.

Raja Rustam remained unbeaten with 7 runs and Kamran Warsi remained unbeaten with 5 runs.

Taha Saleem handed over the winner's trophy to KMC XI captain Senior Director Saif Abbas and distributed prizes among other notable players.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem thanked Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and appreciated the steps taken by the KMC for the promotion of sports.

Apart from Project Director Orangi Syed Raza Abbas Rizvi, Director City Warden Raja Rustam, Director Sports Salman Shamsi, Additional Director Kahf-ul-Wara, Assistant Commissioners and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion.

