Administrators Of 432 Zakat Committees Of Attock District Appointed

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 08:12 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration Attock on Tuesday appointed acting administrators of 432 Zakat Committees of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza while issuing the appointment letter to the Scale 16 teachers in local schools of the education Department as acting administrators in local Zakat Committees in Attock on Tuesday.

District Zakat Officer Attock Amjad Sattar Khan was also present on this occasion. The Deputy Commissioner said that whenever the funds are transferred from the Punjab Zakat Council to the District Zakat Committee Attock, they will immediately request the lists of the beneficiaries from the local Zakat Committees and release the relief funds to the beneficiaries.

After the appointment of administrators, millions of zakat beneficiaries including those living below the poverty line pinned hope to get the 'Eid gift' package of Rs 12,000 from the provincial government.

