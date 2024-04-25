Open Menu

Adminstration Vows To Ensure Adherence To Prescribed Rates In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Adminstration vows to ensure adherence to prescribed rates in Sukkur

Responding to citizens' grievances over food prices, Price Control Magistrates on Thursday have initiated enforcement measures to ensure adherence to prescribed rates for food items in their respective areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Responding to citizens' grievances over food prices, Price Control Magistrates on Thursday have initiated enforcement measures to ensure adherence to prescribed rates for food items in their respective areas.

Following directives from the Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sobia Falak Rao and others conducted inspections in the Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Dehrki and other areas.

During her visits, Ms Rao scrutinized markets, shops, hotels, bakeries, and general stores, while taking action against those found in hoardings and price regulations.

