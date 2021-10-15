Adminstrator Sukkur inspects conditions

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari along with Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Friday inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different Union Councils (Ucs) and areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Ansari said there is a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and health environment.

Officials concerned were also present on the occasion.