Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi assumes PN command

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has assumed command of Pakistan Navy (PN) as 22nd chief of the naval staff.

The change of command was formally held in an impressive ceremony here on Wednesday at PNS ZAFAR, in which Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, upon completion of his tenure of service, handed over the reins of command to Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, said a PN press release.

In his farewell address to officers and men of the PN, the outgoing Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi thanked Allah Almighty for enabling him to discharge his duties to the best of his abilities with honesty, justice and dignity.

The admiral underscored that he kept his Primary focus on transforming PN into a combat ready force with special emphasis on optimum battle preparedness and professional competence.

He praised the untiring efforts of the finest officers and men of PN who worked as a team to achieve the progress made in all domains in line with his vision.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi while highlighting the volatile geo-political landscape and heightened tensions in the preceding years made particular mention of the conflict situation post-Pulwama incident.

He remarked that Pakistan's civil military unified stance and diplomatic-military push back, frustrated Indian designs. Pakistan's armed forces gave a befitting response and won the battle of hearts and minds, shattering the myth of India's false sense of superiority.

He applauded the professionalism displayed by the PN in detecting the intruding Indian Navy submarine in Pakistani waters.

The admiral also highlighted his initiatives to generate maritime awareness and channelize efforts to jump start blue economy, with focus on joint exploration of offshore hydrocarbon resources to reap full dividends of Pakistan's enormous and untapped maritime potential. In the end, the outgoing naval chief congratulated Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on his appointment.

He reposed complete confidence in the incoming CNS for leading the navy to new heights and wished him a successful tenure in office.

Relinquishing his command, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi thanked the government, MoD, JSHQ and sister services for rendering all out support to the PN in execution of its sacred responsibilities of seaward defence.

Earlier, the outgoing naval chief was presented 'Guard of Honour'. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi formally handed over the command of PN by presenting the traditional scroll to Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

The change of command ceremony was attended by former naval chiefs, serving and retired PN officers, CPOs/ sailors and navy civilians. Later, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi laid wreath at Shuhada monument at Naval Headquarters and offered Fateha.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985. A winner of the coveted Sword of Honour, the admiral has vast experience of both command and staff appointments.

The command appointments of the admiral include command of two Type 21 ships PNS BADR and PNS TARIQ, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Commandant PNS BAHADUR, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College/ Commander Central Punjab, Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Karachi.

His distinguished staff appointments include Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, head of F-22P Mission in China, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation), Director General Naval Intelligence and Chief of Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is a graduate of Army Command and Staff College Quetta and National Defence University Islamabad. He also holds a Master Degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara e Basalat. He was also conferred the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France.