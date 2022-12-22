UrduPoint.com

Admiral Niazi Calls On Moroccan Naval Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Admiral Niazi calls on Moroccan Naval Chief

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on an official visit to Morocco, has called on Naval Chief of Royal Moroccan Navy Vice-Admiral Mostapha El Alami.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security, a Pakistan Navy news release said here Thursday.

The Naval Chief underscored Pakistan Navy's initiative for ensuring maritime security in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in the Combined Maritime Force.

He invited the Moroccan Navy to participate in Exercise AMAN and PIMEC-23 to promote blue economy, and highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation between armed forces of both countries through bilateral exercises and training programmes.

The Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy acknowledged Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Earlier on his arrival at the Royal Moroccan Naval Headquarters, Admiral Niazi was received by Vice-Admiral Mostapha El Alami, and presented a guard of honour.

Later, the Naval Chief called on the Commander Northern Maritime Sector and visited various installations, training unit and Royal Moroccan Navy Ship where he was given a detailed briefing on roles, capabilities and training facilities of the Moroccan Navy.

"It is expected that visit of Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular," the news release said.

