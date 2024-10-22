Admiral (R) Tasnim for shift in country’s economic ‘center of gravity’ from north to south

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Vice Admiral (R), Ahmad Tasnim on Tuesday urged the country’s economic policy-makers to shift the ‘center of gravity’ of the economy from north to south.

He was addressing as chief guest at the 2nd seminar of the series on Blue Economy, titled "Challenges to Maritime Trade" organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Islamabad, in collaboration with the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), said a news release.

It was centered around regional connectivity initiatives including BRI, global and regional security imperatives, latest technological and climate stimuli, etc.

Vice Admiral (R) Ahmad Tasnim appreciated the quality input by all experts. He suggested to the country’s economic policy-makers to shift the ‘Center of Gravity’ of the economy from north to south.

In his opening remarks, Vice Admiral (R) Ahmed Saeed, President NIMA, while welcoming the guests, outlined the key themes of the topic. The Guest of Honor Captain. Naeem Sarfraz, emphasized the importance of inclusion of subject-matter experts in the policymaking hierarchy. He also advised to adopt cheap, safe and green inland water transportation system.

Renowned scholars Dr.

Anjum Sarfraz, Dr. Hassan Daud and Dr. Maliha Zeba Khan set the stage for ensuing panel discussions. The panelists included renowned experts, i.e. Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz, Dr. Shabana Fayyaz, Dr Salma Malik, Dr Faiz Hussain, Dr Khurram Iqbal, and Dr Usman Chohan. They offered further insights into Pakistan's missing links of maritime vision, policy, strategy and its implementation plan. There is a need to interlace maritime diplomacy with global maritime industry. The participants also lauded the efforts of Pak Navy in expanding the scope of ‘Exercise Aman’ by introducing PIMEC initiative to integrate the world maritime industry into the national economy. It was a concerted view that maritime trade generates economic activities, that eventually contributes to national power; therefore, it is an established historical fact that trade sprouts the major powers’ status.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, DG ISSI, in his closing remarks, emphasized the need for long-term all-inclusive strategic planning to address maritime challenges and realize the vast untapped potential in this domain. The event brought together experts from academia, diplomats, practitioners, think-tank experts, and students from various Universities.