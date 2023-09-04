Admiral (retd) Asif Sandila calls on PM Kakar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Admiral (Retd.) Muhammad Asif Sandila called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

Asif Sandila congratulated the prime minister on assuming the charge of his office and expressed best wishes for him.

PM Kakar appreciated the services of 'Moawin Foundation', which was working for the welfare of marginalized segments of rural areas under the leadership of Asif Sandila.