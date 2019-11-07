UrduPoint.com
Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Bids Farewell To Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee At Naval Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:13 PM

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat bid farewell call on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat bid farewell call on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour.

Later, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meeting Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi acknowledged and commended the remarkable services of General Zubair Mahmood Hayat during his tenure as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Admiral highlighted the dynamic role played by the Chairman in his tenure of service to enhance the operational capabilities of Pakistan Armed Forces, Inter Services cooperation and transformation into potent and well coherent integrated forces of the region. The Naval Chief also appreciated his long meritorious services for the defence of country and Armed Forces.

On the occasion, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee thanked Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi for the whole hearted support offered by Pakistan Navy and expressed his gratitude and well wishes for Chief of the Naval Staff and Pakistan Navy. Thereafter, the dignitary also had a farewell interaction with Principal Staff Officers.

