Admiral Zafar to respond effectively against aggression

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Monday asserted that Pakistan Navy was fully prepared to give a befitting response and thwart any aggression posed by enemies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Monday asserted that Pakistan Navy was fully prepared to give a befitting response and thwart any aggression posed by enemies.

Addressing as a chief guest at the Debrief Session of Pakistan Navy's Major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-2020 held here, he reiterated the resolve that Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to ensure seaward defense and safeguard national maritime interest at all costs, said a press release.

Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted that challenges of grey hybrid warfare necessitates utmost vigilance and constant review of operational plans through extensive war gaming and exercises. The Admiral expressed utmost satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy to withstand multiple challenges and appreciated the professionalism displayed during the exercise.

During the debrief session, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) presented Overview of the exercise.

Subsequently, conduct of the exercise was discussed threadbare to draw pertinent lessons. Towards the end, recommendations were presented to refurbish war plans and strategies.

The exercise was conducted in North Arabian Sea to validate operational plans of Pakistan Navy involving naval assets/ platforms, Special Forces and Pak Marines Detachments. Besides, elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force also participated in the exercise.

Exercise SEASPARK-20 aimed to assess the combat readiness and operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy. The exercise also afforded valuable opportunity to validate various operational concepts and enhance professional skills to achieve synergy at tri-services level.

The de-brief session of the exercise was attended by high ranking officers from the Services and notable representatives from various ministries.