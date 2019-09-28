Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the worldwide admiration of Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the UN General Assembly session vindicated the fact that he had succeeded in "Mission Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the worldwide admiration of Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the UN General Assembly session vindicated the fact that he had succeeded in "Mission Kashmir.

"In a tweet, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented with full force the case of suppressed Kashmiris at the world's highest forum.

She was of the view that it was now a historic test of the world community's conscience; whether it supports the civilized world or prefers business to the humanity.