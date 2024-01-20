Admission Date Extended For HSSC Exams
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad on the recommendation of Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen has extended date for submission of fee and admission forms for 1st Annual HSSC Examinations 2024.
The Deputy Secretary Admin BISE Faisalabad said here on Saturday that students could now submit their admission forms along with single fee up to January 30 whereas the same would be received with double fee up to February 7 and with triple fee up to February 12.
More information in this regard could be obtained from Intermediate Branch BISE office, he added.
