Open Menu

Admission Date Extended For HSSC Exams

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Admission date extended for HSSC exams

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad on the recommendation of Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen has extended date for submission of fee and admission forms for 1st Annual HSSC Examinations 2024.

The Deputy Secretary Admin BISE Faisalabad said here on Saturday that students could now submit their admission forms along with single fee up to January 30 whereas the same would be received with double fee up to February 7 and with triple fee up to February 12.

More information in this regard could be obtained from Intermediate Branch BISE office, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Punjab Same BISE January February HSSC From

Recent Stories

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

17 minutes ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

2 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

3 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

3 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

4 hours ago
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

22 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

22 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan