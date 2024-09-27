Open Menu

Admission Entrance Test Conducted For Fall Semester In Gwadar University

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Admission entrance test conducted for fall semester in Gwadar University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Gwadar University successfully conducted the entrance test for Semester Fall 2024 Friday in which a good number of aspirants from Gwadar district participated.

Gwadar University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir appreciated the test organizing team for conducting the test successfully.

The Vice-Chancellor in his statement said, “The high turnout in the entrance test reflects the growing interest of students in pursuing higher education in Gwadar University, we are dedicated to offering quality education and shaping future leaders.

He said that the University of Gwadar offers diverse programs in various disciplines including Management Sciences, Commerce, Economics, Chemistry, Education, Computer Science, and English which attracts students from different parts of Makran and beyond.

The entry test results are expected to be announced next week, the zero semester classes will start from the second week of October, he noted.

Related Topics

Education Gwadar Abdul Razzaq October Commerce From

Recent Stories

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

29 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

40 minutes ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

44 minutes ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

1 hour ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

6 hours ago
PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

21 hours ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan