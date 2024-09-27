Admission Entrance Test Conducted For Fall Semester In Gwadar University
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Gwadar University successfully conducted the entrance test for Semester Fall 2024 Friday in which a good number of aspirants from Gwadar district participated.
Gwadar University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir appreciated the test organizing team for conducting the test successfully.
The Vice-Chancellor in his statement said, “The high turnout in the entrance test reflects the growing interest of students in pursuing higher education in Gwadar University, we are dedicated to offering quality education and shaping future leaders.
”
He said that the University of Gwadar offers diverse programs in various disciplines including Management Sciences, Commerce, Economics, Chemistry, Education, Computer Science, and English which attracts students from different parts of Makran and beyond.
The entry test results are expected to be announced next week, the zero semester classes will start from the second week of October, he noted.
