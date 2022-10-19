Admission for various academic programs in UOS begins:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :University of Sargodha has started admissions for various academic programs for Autumn Semester 2022.

The last date for submission of online application in about 55 undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programs is November 11.

A spokesman for the university said here on Wednesday that manual applications would not be accepted while the master list for data correction would be issued on November 14,2022.

He said that all the programs of MPhil and PhD would be self-supported while admission tests will be held on November 14.

The trial for sports-based admission will be held on November 14 and 15, and the trial for female students will be held on November 16-17, while the trial for e-gaming and co-curricular activities will be held on November 16,he said.

The test of Hifz students will be held on November 14th and 15th and the medical test for disability will be held on November 16.

University Spokesman said that the first merit list of regular programs will be displayed on November 16, second list on November 18 and the third merit list on November 22.The first merit list of self support programs will be issued on November 24, second list on November 28,the third list will be displayed on November 30, 2022 while the list of quota seats will be displayed on the website on November 22.

The regular classes will start on 24th November, while the self-support classes would be from 5th December.

The students who were willing to take admission could check the procedures of submission of admission form and other instructions and details from the admission notice available on the Website of Sargodha University, he added.

