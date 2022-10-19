UrduPoint.com

Admission For Various Academic Programs In UOS Begins:

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Admission for various academic programs in UOS begins:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :University of Sargodha has started admissions for various academic programs for Autumn Semester 2022.

The last date for submission of online application in about 55 undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programs is November 11.

A spokesman for the university said here on Wednesday that manual applications would not be accepted while the master list for data correction would be issued on November 14,2022.

He said that all the programs of MPhil and PhD would be self-supported while admission tests will be held on November 14.

The trial for sports-based admission will be held on November 14 and 15, and the trial for female students will be held on November 16-17, while the trial for e-gaming and co-curricular activities will be held on November 16,he said.

The test of Hifz students will be held on November 14th and 15th and the medical test for disability will be held on November 16.

University Spokesman said that the first merit list of regular programs will be displayed on November 16, second list on November 18 and the third merit list on November 22.The first merit list of self support programs will be issued on November 24, second list on November 28,the third list will be displayed on November 30, 2022 while the list of quota seats will be displayed on the website on November 22.

The regular classes will start on 24th November, while the self-support classes would be from 5th December.

The students who were willing to take admission could check the procedures of submission of admission form and other instructions and details from the admission notice available on the Website of Sargodha University, he added.

,

Related Topics

Sargodha November December University Of Sargodha All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

2 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.